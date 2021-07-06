 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $1.24 to $286.68/cwt.
  • Select fell $1.10 to $263.31/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 171 sold dressed at $202, with no live sales. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 558 head sold dressed at $199-200 and no live sales.

Cattle activity has been light but “packers should be more aggressive this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Fall in grains today helped bolster (feeder) futures.”

“The daily closing price reversal up is a positive indicator that could support higher prices,” The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

