A little weather premium was added to the cattle complex yesterday, Allendale said. Traders are noting the forecast shows a precipitation event lined up for both the Plains and Midwest in the coming days. In the Plains, this will fall as moderate snow for the North, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Futures continue to hold a stiff premium to the cash market and further weakness in the beef market would suggest that the calf market could struggle to hold steady in the next week or two, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.29%. European stock markets traded mostly higher on Friday, the first trading day following the Christmas break, after Wall Street booked new record highs overnight, with the Nasdaq exceeding the 9,000 points. Investors remain optimistic about the new year as they expect a phase one trade deal between US-China to be signed in January. Stock markets in Asia Pacific were mostly higher on Friday morning, following new record highs on Wall Street overnight. The Shanghai composite added 14 points or 0.48 percent higher to 3,021, after Beijing laid out additional plans to bolster its economy, including infrastructure investments.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.37%, EUR/USD was up 0.53% and USD/JPY was down 011%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.08%, and January gasoline is down 0.18%.