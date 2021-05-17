Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.68 to $319.62/cwt.
- Select rose $3.70 to $296.89.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 296 head sold live for $119-120, and no dressed sales.
A discount to the cash market helped provide support for June cattle on Monday, and boxed beef cutout values moved higher. “The discount of June cattle to the cash market is providing some underlying support,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $319.04, up $2.10 on the day.”
Analysts are watching corn prices and their impact on cash markets, as well as packers dealing with reduced slaughter. “Lower corn prices may provide support for cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers may start with lower bids due to reduced slaughter. Feeder Cattle cash index for May 13; up .72 at 131.73.”