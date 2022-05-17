 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 17 cents to $260.48/cwt.
  • Select up 2.52 to $248.19/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,403 head sold live at $142-145 and 3,999 head sold dressed at $226.22. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 75 head sold live at $142 and 114 head sold dressed at $224.67.

Beef net sale exports were 28,400 MT, a marketing year high and slightly better than what average net export sales needs to be week after week. But the increase comes after two weeks of much below average sales at 14,600 MT last week and 11,400 MT the week before, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.

USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 124,000 head for Monday.That is up 3,000 wk/wk and 10,000 head larger yr/yr., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

