 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose $3.70 to $268.68/cwt.
  • Select was up 22 cents to $245.24.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.

Traders continue to weigh the impact of inflation. “Risk sentiment has improved today, but traders are still concerned that food and energy inflation will discourage beef consumption,” the Hightower Report said. “The choice boxed beef cutout came in at $269.09 this morning, up $4.11 from Friday afternoon.”

“The June contract is trading at a discount to the cash market, which helped bring buying support to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market will be a big key to cattle prices this week on the front end of the market. Cash trade was undeveloped to start the week, and expectations are for cash trade to stay steady with last week.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 667,000 head was large, short of the previous week’s 674,000 but plenty of beef to absorb in the summer heat, ac…

Cattle

Live cattle futures faded during Tuesday afternoon and ended the day 12 to 32 cents in the red. That limited the gains for the feeders, as fut…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle owners in the Southern Plains have pulled the trigger on sales quickly and those sales may provide relief later as August cattle are ma…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle were lower yesterday. Feeder cattle were higher, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News