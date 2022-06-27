Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.70 to $268.68/cwt.
- Select was up 22 cents to $245.24.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Traders continue to weigh the impact of inflation. “Risk sentiment has improved today, but traders are still concerned that food and energy inflation will discourage beef consumption,” the Hightower Report said. “The choice boxed beef cutout came in at $269.09 this morning, up $4.11 from Friday afternoon.”
“The June contract is trading at a discount to the cash market, which helped bring buying support to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market will be a big key to cattle prices this week on the front end of the market. Cash trade was undeveloped to start the week, and expectations are for cash trade to stay steady with last week.”