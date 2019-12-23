Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.87 to $211.57/cwt.
- Select went up $3.61 to $204.64.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 38 head were sold live at $119, and 33 head were sold dressed at $191. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Beef cutouts were up big at the mid-day report as well as the close, as wholesale trade is supportive, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Trade started off softer today after last week’s “bearish” Cattle on Feed report, he said, adding the market could chop around for a little bit.
The market for April cattle has hit a two-week low, The Hightower Report said after the bearish Cattle on Feed report and “ideas that supply will begin to push higher over the near term helping to trigger the weakness.”