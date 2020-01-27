Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 90 cents to $213.59/cwt.
- Select fell 20 cents to $210.50.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales and 12 head sold dressed for $196.
Analysts have concerns that if there is slowing economic growth, it could hurt cattle markets. “Less travel and more at-home meals is seen as a negative for beef demand,” the Hightower Report said. “The cattle-on-feed report from Friday was completely neutral but the bearish outside market forces trigger the aggressive selling early on.”
The virus concerns also impacted the stock market, which hurt cattle markets as well. “The coronavirus outbreak was a major source of pressure today from multiple perspectives,” Stewart-Peterson said. “On one hand, with the stock market under heavy pressure, this is a negative demand indicator for beef in general, contributing to the selling in cattle markets.”