Live cattle futures are expecting two-sided trade today after Wednesday’s higher close, Total Farm Marketing said. “December cattle were pressured by lower cash trade, but deferred contracts found support from seasonal optimism,” they said.
In the feeder market, stability in the live market and an active cash feeder market is providing support, Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.40%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.92% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.06%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.23%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.42% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 67 cents (1.47%), and January gasoline is up 1.82%.
