Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice up 14 cents to $228.61.
  • Select up 52 cents to $218.11.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,106 sold dressed at $181.93 and 3,270 sold live at $113.83 to $115.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,725 head were sold live at $115.11 to $116, and 2,049 head were sold dressed $181.36.

The cattle market was mostly down as cattle placements are expected to drop 2.4 percent from last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Of this week’s beef export sales, half were to Japan, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

