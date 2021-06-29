Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 5.09 to $292.34/cwt.
- Select fell 3.56 to $270.40/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 33 head sold live at $126.50 and 292 head sold dressed at $198-200.
Better exports needed because US consumers backing off expensive cuts. Demand for ground beef and lower priced products has remained strong, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Fast food industry remains strong and restaurants are reopening but diners aren’t showing up in numbers cattle industry wanted.
Beef prices are up about 35% since 2019. Consumer spending high, reopenings of businesses and surge in outdoor gatherings leaves beef in much stronger position than normal, said Terry Roggensack of CME Group.