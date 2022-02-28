 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

For the Cattle on Feed report Friday, placements for the month of January came in at 98.8% of last year as compared with the average trade expectation for placements to come in near 99.2% of last year.

“This is slightly supportive against trade expectations and near the low end of the range,” the Hightower Report said this morning.

For the week ending Feb. 25, April live cattle were down $3.95.

“Much of the pressure came from a technical breakdown stemmed from outside market volatility. That volatility is expected to persist through the early morning trade,” Blue Line Futures said.

Weekly Export Sales data showed beef bookings were 14,487 MT. That was up 18% week over week and up by 0.7% from the same week last year, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 dropped 2.39%, France’s CAC 40 fell by 2.46%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 1.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.83. European stocks traded sharply lower today, with Germany leading the way down as investors digested the latest sanctions against Russia and its implications for European companies and banks, TradingEconomics.com said. In contrast to Europe, Asian markets were up overnight as “investors appeared to shake off concerns over an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis and fresh Western sanctions,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.32% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.19%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.32%, EUR/USD was down 0.66% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $4.07 (4.45%), and April gasoline is up 3.09%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

