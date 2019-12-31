Brugler Marketing reports that the cattle market is mixed this morning with limited pre-holiday activity. Today is the last day to trade December cattle futures.
The 5-year average basis for February cattle is near even money at this time of year, but February is still holding a large premium to cash market, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.09%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 1.40% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.56%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down overnight. Specifically, London’s FTSE 100 losses came in “thin trading” due to profit-taking following the December rally, while a stronger pound hit exporters, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, The Shanghai Composite index advanced 22.3% in 2019 to finish at 3,050, its best annual gain since 2014, “on the back of government's efforts to open further its financial markets and the central bank's measures to support the slowing economy,” said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.33% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.76%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.31%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.92%, and February gasoline is down 093%.