Demand worries are pressuring the cattle market “as consumer inflation and potential tighter consumer flow could limit beef demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. "This has pressured boxed beef values recently.”
“Consumer discretionary spending is likely to take a major hit in the months just ahead, and this could be a factor to see the market shift to a weaker demand environment,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.57%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.81%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.88% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. Russia is currently threatening to cut off gas supplies to Europe after the U.S. announced they would be freezing Russian oil imports, tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, traders are watching global energy supply disruption and the possible economic hits from the Russian war on Ukraine. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.35% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.71%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.32%, EUR/USD was up 0.55% and USD/JPY was up 0.36%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $4.98 (4.21%), and April gasoline is down 4.34%.