Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 73 cents to $251.83/cwt.
- Select up $1.04 to $234.37/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 164 head sold live at $158.27 and 54 head sold dressed at $244.00.
Net beef sales of 12,900 mt for 2022 were primarily for South Korea, China and Japan, and exports were 17,300 mt, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Tuesday traders tried to fill gaps left from the market moving higher Monday but just didn’t have the selling power. Wednesday, lack of new buyers helped the spec traders to accomplish what couldn’t be done Tuesday. Live cattle and feeder cattle dropped, filling gaps and settling on moving average support, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 581k head for the week through Saturday. That is down from last week due to the holiday, but up 13k head from the same week last year. YTD slaughter remains 1.6% ahead of last year’s pace with 30.633m head, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.