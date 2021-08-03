Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $4.84 to $285.84/cwt.
- Select was up $4.11 to $267.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,040 head sold live for $123-125, and 235 head sold dressed for $197. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,599 head sold live for $123-125, and 119 head sold dressed for $196-197.
“With tightening supply and very strong demand indicators the market is rationalizing the premium of October cattle to the cash market, and if the cash market rallies this week and next, there may be more room on the upside for futures,” the Hightower Report. “Boxed beef cutout values that midsession came in at $285.06, up $4.06 on the day.”
“Labor Day orders are being placed amid strong demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Boxed beef moving higher as plants may struggle to meet demand. Feedlots have a better chance at getting higher cash prices this week. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. Feeder Cattle Cash Index for July 30: up 1.54 at 155.58.”