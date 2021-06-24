 Skip to main content
Cattle

“The concerns regarding demand may limit the cash market, and any strength this week could be deemed as a seasonal top,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Meanwhile, feeder cattle are dealing with long liquidation and profit-taking, as it deals with the weakness in the live cattle markets, Total Farm Marketing added.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.82% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.51%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index was close to unchanged overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.05%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 34 cents (0.47%), and August gasoline is down 0.78%.

