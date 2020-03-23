Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on good demand and heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.57 to $257.32/cwt.
- Select was $4.97 higher to $245.14.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 200 head sold live for $115, and 154 head sold dressed for $185. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 170 head sold dressed.
“Nothing is for sure, but it looks like a serious bull market is ahead of us right now,” Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities, said. “That China’s finally opening the doors a little to some of the purchases of U.S. products might have spurred the market up a little more… The stronger the momentum is, the harder it’s going to be to stop it.”
Traders still viewed cattle markets as trading at a discount, and boxed beef values continued to climb. “April cattle is still trading at a large discount to the cash market which has provided underlined support as well,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $257.84, up $4.09 on the day.”