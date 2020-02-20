Boxed beef cutout values lower on Choice and steady on Select on light to moderate demand heavy offerings.
- Choice down $1.07 to $204.50/cwt.
- Select down 16 cents to $201.60/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live sales of 8.325 head at $119.59. Dressed sales of 4,005 head at $190.00 were reported. In Iowa, live sales of 1,645 were reported at $119.85. Dressed sales of 1,300 head were reported at $190.06.
April live cattle prices were down $1.65 to $119.15, while March feeder cattle prices were up 2 cents at $140.80. Hightower says the market closed sharply lower to end trading Thursday. Traders remain concerned with the weak beef market and the potential for sluggish demand due to the coronavirus.
A few head of cattle sold in the country for $120, but Stewart-Peterson says recent beef weakness makes it unlikely this trend will persist. Choice beef prices continued to struggle again today.