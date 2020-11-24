Improving fundamentals including a bullish cattle-feed-report Friday, strong cash and dressed beef prices and positive vaccine progress – all contributed to $4.00 jump in December cattle in the past two trading sessions, according to William Moore of Price Future’s Group.
While there is a bearish tilt to the monthly cold storage report, the continued strong advance in beef prices are a supportive force and suggest that cash cattle could see higher trade just ahead, The Hightower Report said today.
However, cattle must deal with buildup in beef stocks, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing and Management said this morning.
Monday afternoon’s Cold Storage report showed Oct. 31 beef stocks at 500.473 million lbs., up 7.34% from a year ago and 8.09% above September, Brugler said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.66%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.69%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.34%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.95% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.15%. Stock markets in Europe are up today, buoyed by the ongoing coronavirus optimism. “AstraZeneca/Oxford announced on Monday that its experimental vaccine candidate could be up to 90% effective, joining Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which also reported strong results for their vaccines,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are mixed. Chinese markets started downward Monday when APNews reported that “Chinese authorities were testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns, and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted virus cases were discovered last week in Tianjin, Shanghai, and Manzhouli, TradingEconomics.com said. In contrast, Japan’s Nikkei stock rose, rallying to fresh 29-year highs as investors cheered further coronavirus vaccine results, TradingEconomics.com said this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.34%overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.50%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.56%, and January gasoline is up 2.11%.