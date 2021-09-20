 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.19 to $315.66/cwt.
  • Select rose $1.00 to $280.75.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.

Cattle markets are dealing with general weakness in most ag markets. “Weakness in most agricultural markets, especially economic sensitive markets, has added to the long liquidation selling trend noted in the COT report,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values that midsession came in at $315.67, up $1.20 on the day.”

“It was typical Monday trade in the cash market with no development as bids and asking prices are undefined,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Most trade will occur later in the week, and expectations are for mostly steady trade. Carcass values have been trending lower, but at midday saw a bid higher.”

