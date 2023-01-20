 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 21 cents to $271.72/cwt.
  • Select up 74 cents to $256.43/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 1,026 sold dressed at $248-250. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,886 sold live at $156-160 and 1,168 head sold dressed at $248-252.

The Cattle on Feed report was released after the close of trade today, which will ultimately give direction next week. However, cash trade is trending $2-3 lower today, Total Farm Marketing said.

Yesterday's selling pushed the market to its lowest point since December 20, The Hightower Report said, which has turned the longer-term trend higher. "Beef markets and cash markets have traded lower this week but with a tighter supply over the near term, the market may find some support soon."

