Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell $4.23 to $297.33/cwt.
- Select fell $2.57 cents to $271.78/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,821 head sold live at $122-125 and 8,521 head sold dressed at $188-196. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 3,669 head sold dressed at $192-196 and 7,287sold live at $121-123.50.
Cattle markets “seem to be building a sideways trading range,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers are less aggressive as boxed beef prices decline.”
April cattle markets “also had an outside trading day, closing lower on the day,” The Hightower Report said.