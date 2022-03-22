 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.47 to $259.97/cwt.
  • Select down 61 cents to $251.89/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 38 head sold dressed at $222.

The USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 119,000 head. That is down from 125,000 head last week, but up from 116,000 during the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Traders remain concerned with the potential for a sluggish consumer demand tone in the months ahead, but a rally in the stock market may provide some support, according to the Hightower Report.

