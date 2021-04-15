 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

  Updated

“The cattle market is suffering from over-bought conditions, and has quickly worked off that status,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Support here is key, so keep an eye on the cash market going into the end of the week.”

The cattle was "clearly in need of a correction," but the highs in beef markets "are likely to contribute to higher trade in the cash market," The Hightower Report said. They say June's cattle contract "may have moved down too far, too fast."

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.05%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.07%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 39 cents (0.62%), and June gasoline is down 0.63%.

