Cattle charts look challenged, and the direction early in the week will be key,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
However, the market fundamentals look supportive as slaughter levels should slow into September and packer margins are historically high. “This should keep the cash market trend up,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.07%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.19%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.31%. “European stocks opened slightly in the green, building on the momentum from last Friday's, as investors weighed U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal that Fed support will be withdrawn gradually against concerns over inflationary pressure in Europe,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock reached an over two-week high, as traders welcomed reports that retail sales in Japan grew more than estimated in July. “Risk appetite was also lifted by U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement at the Jackson Hole symposium that eased fears about a fast exit of huge stimulus,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 17 cents (0.29%), and October gasoline is up 1.67%.