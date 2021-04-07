April cattle closed sharply higher on the session Tuesday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since late February, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Beef prices continue to advance and cash traded up to $121 this week could fuel more buying, The Report said.
Traders will be looking at Thursday’s FCE auction which features 4,696 head listed, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.01%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.69%. European stock markets are trading along the flat line today, after strong gains Tuesday and with Frankfurt's DAX 30 holding near a record high as investors continue to digest prospects of a strong economic rebound and an upgrade in global growth forecasts from the IMF, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, trading was also near flat with the Shanghai Composite down slightly trading off 4-week highs hit in the last session as sentiment was dented after the PBoC announced its intentions that China's lenders should limit their loans to borrowers for the remainder of the year in order to maintain 2020 loan levels. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.81%, and May gasoline is up 0.54%.