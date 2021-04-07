 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

April cattle closed sharply higher on the session Tuesday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since late February, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Beef prices continue to advance and cash traded up to $121 this week could fuel more buying, The Report said.

Traders will be looking at Thursday’s FCE auction which features 4,696 head listed, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.01%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.69%. European stock markets are trading along the flat line today, after strong gains Tuesday and with Frankfurt's DAX 30 holding near a record high as investors continue to digest prospects of a strong economic rebound and an upgrade in global growth forecasts from the IMF, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, trading was also near flat with the Shanghai Composite down slightly trading off 4-week highs hit in the last session as sentiment was dented after the PBoC announced its intentions that China's lenders should limit their loans to borrowers for the remainder of the year in order to maintain 2020 loan levels. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.81%, and May gasoline is up 0.54%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice up $2.85 to $249.97.Select up $6.57 to $244.70.In n…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Fundamentals are supportive in the live cattle market, despite yesterday’s strong grain move, Total Farm Marketing said. “April options expire…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Beef prices “continue to advance to the highest level since June,” The Hightower Report said and with expectations for higher cash trade, the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures ignore the strong beef advance, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing noting live cattle futures posted losses of 35 to 95 cen…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News