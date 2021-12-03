Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 2.34 to $274.36/cwt.
- Select up 39 cents to $258.64/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,259 head sold live at $141.08-142.25 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 235 head sold live at $139.32 and 80 head sold dressed at $226.
The markets have moved a lot of Choice beef over the past couple of days and it’s the Choice rib sections that have made Choice move higher, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Beef prices aqre well down from a week ago and some traders are taking a wait and see attitude on consumer demand for high-r=priced beef cuts, according to The Hightower Report.