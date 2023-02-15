Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $3.61 to $275.67/cwt.
- Select up $2.41 to $261.19/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,549 head sold live at $159. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,532 sold live at $160-162 and 166 head sold dressed at $254.
A winter storm across the U.S. may hinder cattle movement this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers already have some cattle purchased ahead and may not bid higher.”
Many days, the cattle market punches out new contract highs,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The consumers will turn the tide,” he suggested, as pork chop prices continue to be cheaper than steak prices.