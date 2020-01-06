Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on good demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.16 to $209.65/cwt.
- Select went up $1.41 to $206.80.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 138 head sold dressed at $199, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Iowa/Minnesota.
The cattle market saw a drive higher due to a “resilient” cash market and replenishing some of the losses seen on Friday, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Cash market is going to be a big one,” he said, as funds stand long around 85,000 contracts.
Buying today has been impressive “considering the negative technical finish to last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cattle weights have held steady against the normal seasonal trend for weights to decline, which is bearish,” they said.