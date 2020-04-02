Boxed beef cutout values sharply lower on light demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice down $2.53 to $232.64/cwt.
- Select down $3.01 to $222.12/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 2,159 at $114.00, with no dressed delivered sales. In Iowa, no live or dressed sales were reported.
June live cattle finished down $4.50 at $83.07, while May feeder cattle closed down $6.75 at $111.65. This equals the contract low. Hightower says Japan was the largest buyer of U.S. beef last week, followed by South Korea and Hong Kong. Sales to Japan represent 31 percent of U.S. sales to date.
Stewart-Peterson says “cash markets have already fallen nearly $10 from last weeks highs and beef values are collapsing as well. Inventories of fresh beef are overwhelming the sharply reduced consumer demand lately.”