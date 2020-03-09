Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were generally steady on light demands and offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 11 cents to $207.36/cwt.
- Select was 25 cents lower to $202.32.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there were 750 head sold live for $110, and 1,546 head sold dressed for $175, the USDA reported. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 335 head sold live for $110, and 1,177 head sold dressed for $175-177.
A plummeting stock market helped push cattle markets lower. “Huge selling pressure in the stock market is the main bearish development today in the cattle markets,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Consumer confidence is dropping, and with fears of spreading Corona virus effecting travel, beef demand will be further reduced.”
Markets were working against demand and technical obstacles. “Reduced beef demand may back up beef pipelines relatively quickly, further pressuring prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April lives gapped lower this morning, opening at limit lower prices… Momentum indicators are pointing lower though futures are sharply oversold.”