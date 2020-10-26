Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 34 cents to $207.83/cwt.
- Select was down $2.91 to $188.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 80 head sold dressed for $162. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 250 head sold live for $103, and no dressed sales.
Besides the bearish supply numbers in feedlots, weights are high. “In addition average weights are at a five year high and short-term demand factors remain negative with virus cases increasing rapidly around the world,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $208.97, up 11 cents on the day.”
Traders were taking stock of the overall cattle market situation to begin the week. “Cattle on Feed report was bearish, placements up 6% versus 3.5% expectation,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Coronavirus concerns keep pressure – cold weather may become a concern later this week. Feeder cattle options/futures expire Oct. 29, Live cattle futures expire Oct. 30."