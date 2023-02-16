The cattle market was mixed in live cattle and mixed to higher in feeder cattle yesterday. There was some cash cattle reported; mostly light volumes, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
This week’s market news is occurring in the box prices that have posted significant gains of $5 to $6 this week, according to The Cattle Repport. It is unclear whether this is due to last week’s smaller slaughter or early interest from retailers looking for a bump in demand from a spring warmup.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.87%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.14%. European shares climbed to a near-record one-year high on Thursday, with Germany’s DAX 40 crossing the 15,600 mark for the first time since February 2022, Britain’s FTSE 100 hitting a new record and France’s CAC 40 moving closer to its all-time high of 7,384 hit in January 2022. Investors welcomed a batch of corporate earnings, while shrugged off strong U.S. retail sales data which suggested that the Federal Reserve has more room to tighten policy. Drinks maker Pernod Ricard’s first-half profit and sales beat forecasts, helped by price increases in they key Chinese and U.S. markets. Meanwhile, London-headquartered but Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered reported a 28% rise in annual pretax profit, unveiling a new $1 billion share buyback program, while German’s Commerzbank’s net profit rose a better-than-expected 12% in the fourth quarter. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.96% to close at 3,249 while the Shenzhen Component dropped 1.3% to 11,907 on Thursday, sliding for the second straight session and defying a global equity rally as investors took some profits off the table following strong gains in Chinese growth stocks recently. Investors also digested data showing home prices in China declined for the ninth straight month in January.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.08%, and March gasoline is down 0.58%.