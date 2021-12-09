Cash markets are staying in an uptrend “and many demand indicators are still positive,” indicating a drop in beef prices is due to a slower demand period coming up, The Hightower Report said.
“A serious corrective break is an increasing possibility and buyers can take a wait-and-see attitude,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 were down 0.63%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.35%. European traders are watching the omicron variant of the coronavirus as Boris Johnson announces stricter public health restrictions. In Asian markets, sentiment in China is on the rise aspon the reserve requirement ration being cu earlier this week, while Thursday showed China’s factory gate inflation cooled slightly, Tradingeconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.98% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.47%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.26%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 88 cents (1.20%), and October gasoline is down 0.72%.