Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.23 to $263.87.
- Select was up $4.18 to $256.32.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales.
Traders see the higher than expected placements in Friday’s cattle on feed report as a bearish development, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle were lower but the response was moderate and the market is handling the report relatively well, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.