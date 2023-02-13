Live cattle are firmer on rumors of demand in Texas, but USDA hasn’t confirmed that Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said on the weekend.
Live cattle futures were 2 to 37 cents higher on Friday. February was a net 92 cents higher for the week, though the other nearbys were slightly weaker from Friday to Friday, Alan Brugler of CHS Hedging said today.
Cash live cattle traded in active volume on Friday and as of Friday afternoon, the five-day, five-area weighted average price was $159.19, up from $158.05 the previous week, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 increased by 0.85%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.48% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.34%. Stock markets in Europe rose this morning, prompted by gains in travel, leisure and construction stocks while energy and real estate underperformed. France led the way up, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with Japan lower as investors assessed the implications of the surprise nomination of Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor and in China markets went up “on improving economic outlook,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.72% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.88%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.90%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 59 cents (0.741%), and March gasoline is down 0.65%.