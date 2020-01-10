Cattle markets are remaining firm this morning, ahead of USDA export market reports today, said Brugler Marketing.
“The Cattle report coming up may clarify not just an ending of five straight years of expanding beef cow numbers. It could even show a small year over year decline,” Allendale said.
Traders remain confident in the strong demand for beef as the cattle market remains in a consolidation mode, which started in mid-November, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: MarchE-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.34% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.04%. Major stock indexes in Europe opened in the green but soon swung between small gains and losses to trade near the flatline today as investors digest global developments in the Middle East China, TradingEconomics.com said. Major markets in Asia “broadly advanced overnight”, following another record highs on Wall Street, softening fears of larger US-Iran conflict, and 18% growth of iPhone sales China in December, TradingEconomics said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.47%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning is up 0.03%), and February gasoline is up 0.79%.