Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.22 to $283.04.
- Select up 8 cents to $263.19.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota 39 head were sold dressed at $196.
Cattle remain strong but remain in a trading range and any technical breakthrough might be in the $131 range, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
The October cattle on feed report was released Friday and was friendly for the cattle complex and the cold storage report for the end of September was mixed, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.