“The inflationary move coupled with fewer Covid cases and easing concerns in Ukraine has the market still searching for a top and dragging cash with it,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

The cattle market is overbought and holding higher than normal premium to cash, The Hightower Report said today. “The key reversal from an overbought condition suggests that at least a technical correction may be in order,” The Report said.

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.07%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.88%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.07%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.72%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower. France had the largest drop as investors digested a batch of corporate earnings and the higher than expected inflation figures from the U.S. “Prospects of higher borrowing costs pressured the luxury goods sector the most,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed as investors grappled with hotter-than-expected US inflation. “Higher U.S. interest rates pose a challenge for investors as it raises the risk of capital flight from emerging markets, including Chinese equities,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index is down 0.66% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.42%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0. 21%, EUR/USD was down 0.20% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning rose $1.37 (1.52%), and March gasoline is up 0.78%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Feeder cattle saw good buying support yesterday after the weak day in the grain markets, Total Farm Marketing said today.

“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the …

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as the market maintains buying strength.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

The Hightower Report says “corrective break” is in order after the recent surge from Jan 24 lows. “April cattle closed slightly lower on the s…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was down 97 cents to $274.82.Select was down $3…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

“Seasonality favors the bullish traders into the beginning of March,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The front month continuous price is nearing …

