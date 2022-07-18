The estimated average dressed cattle weight last week was 809 pounds, down from 810 the previous week and down from 817 a year ago. Weights could continue to drop over the near term with temperatures in the plains from the mid-90s to mid-100's in the next two weeks, The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle prices are of interest to start the week, after front month fat cattle went into the weekend with Friday losses of 37 to 70 cents after a strong start to the week last week. Still, from Friday to Friday last week, August was 97 cents higher on a $4.53 range, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.05%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.54%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.31%. Europe’s major stock indices are well in positive territory today, tracking their Asian and Wall Street counterparts higher, as investors gear up for a highly awaited ECB interest rate decision later this week, while political turmoil in Italy remains in the background, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, The Shanghai Composite jumped upwards, rebounding from one-month lows, as China’s top central banker vowed to “increase implementation of prudent monetary policy” to support the economy, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.54%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.64%, EUR/USD was up 0.74% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.06 (1.09%), and August gasoline is up 1.77%.