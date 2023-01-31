Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.01 to $266.09/cwt.
- Select up 1.40 to $252.92/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
The market seems to have the supply fundamentals to remain in an uptrend, but the short term demand tone is a little weak, according to the Hightower Report.
Based on the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor data, the impact of drought continues to be a theme into the new year even as rains bring relief to beef cattle producers in parts of the West. However, pasture and forage availability in the Central and Southern Plains likely remain tight as drought continues there, according to Beef Market Central.