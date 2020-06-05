Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $10.78 to $261.48/cwt.
- Select fell $13.99 to $246.42.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,591 head sold live for $110-115, and no dressed sales. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 70 head sold dressed for $175.
“With the sharp sell off in beef prices lately, cash trade has softened significantly,” Stewart-Peterson said. “There was trade noted on Monday as high as 118.00, but heavy trade in the country yesterday was focused at 105.00. Weights and slaughter are increasing, but the increasing demand for slaughter supplies could still provide some support to the cash market.”
“Cumulative (U.S. beef) sales have reached 463,901 tonnes, which is behind last year's 500,279 and 2018's 492,816,” the Hightower Report said. “The five-year average pace is 424,288. After a strong start, 2020 looking more like an average year. The largest buyer this week was South Korea at 4,312 tonnes, followed by Japan at 4,184, Canada at 1,528, Hong Kong at 742.”