Cattle markets are under pressure to start the week as prices look for direction ahead of Friday’s USDA Cattle on Feed report. “The market will be looking for direction from the cash market, which traded higher last week, but with weakening retail values, may have a hard time getting a higher bid this week.”

Feeder cattle may face pressure as pasture conditions are “very poor,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. However, he noted “huge interest in calves from buyers in Canada” which has kept a floor under the market.

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.27%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.84% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 3.01%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.37%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 24 cents (0.31%), and August gasoline is up 0.69%.

