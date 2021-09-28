Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 1.14 to $301.56/cwt.
- Select fell 3 cents to $274.35/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 502 head sold live at $122 and 540 head sold dressed at $196. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 39 head dressed at $188 and none sold live.
Weakness in stock market, plus concerns that the beef market has plenty of room to the down side and that cattle is trading to a big premium to the cash market were all seen as bearish forces, said The Hightower report.