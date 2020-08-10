Cattle slaughter demand could hold up a little longer to push prices a couple of dollars higher, we have to realize that both seasonals and weights are against us, said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index was unchanged and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.20%. European stocks traded higher on Monday as investors shrug off escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing and focused on China's better-than-expected inflation data amid hopes of an economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The Shanghai Composite added 28.96 points or 0.86% to 3382.99 on Monday as upbeat Chinese data boosted sentiment. Producer prices declined by 2.4% yoy, the least in four months while inflation rate rose to 2.7% in July, the most in three months.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 56 cents (1.36%), and September gasoline is up 1.32%.