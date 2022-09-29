Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.47 to $246.08/cwt.
- Select was up 57 cents to $219.78.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there were 1,528 head sold live for $144-145.50, and 177 head sold dressed for $228. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 957 head sold live for $145-147, and 210 head sold dressed for $228.
While demand concerns remain, the market may have oversold in recent days, analysts say. “The demand tone is still weak, but traders see the market as oversold, and also expect tightening supply ahead,” the Hightower Report said. “The sharp drop in open interest suggests significant long liquidation in recent days.”
“Beef net export sales totaled 21,500 mt with the majority sold to South Korea, China, and Japan,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This in part helped the cattle complex today, as did a lower U.S. dollar. The dollar, which recently reached new 20-year highs, has eased off of that high and is offering some relief to most commodities.”