Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 78 cents to $270.54/cwt.
- Select fell $1.44 to $247.45.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no live trade reported, and 39 head sold dressed for $225.
“Packer margins are still very strong but traders see enough supply to handle the reduced consumer demand for higher price beef,” the Hightower Report said. “Extreme heat in the central and southern Plains is a supportive force and will knock down weights quickly, and could also cause some increased death loss as cattle have not seen this type of heat so far this year.”
“Prices did find some buying support off the session lows, but the technical damage was done to the charts and will keep the pressure in the market going into Tuesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade was firmer last week, but typical Monday, trade was quiet, waiting for bids and asking prices to develop.”