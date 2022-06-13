 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 78 cents to $270.54/cwt.
  • Select fell $1.44 to $247.45.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no live trade reported, and 39 head sold dressed for $225.

“Packer margins are still very strong but traders see enough supply to handle the reduced consumer demand for higher price beef,” the Hightower Report said. “Extreme heat in the central and southern Plains is a supportive force and will knock down weights quickly, and could also cause some increased death loss as cattle have not seen this type of heat so far this year.”

“Prices did find some buying support off the session lows, but the technical damage was done to the charts and will keep the pressure in the market going into Tuesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade was firmer last week, but typical Monday, trade was quiet, waiting for bids and asking prices to develop.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 603,000 head was sharply lower than the prior week’s 644,000 but higher than last year by 60,000 head - a big nu…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Cattle markets showed some signs of topping on Monday’s session,” Total Farm Marketing said. It may take the cash market and demand tone to h…

Cattle

The cattle market has benefited from money flow and short covering, especially in the feeder market as managed money positions was hold a smal…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market may be looking at a basis flip as shorts get squeezed and the packer is put under more pressure to pay up for cattle, liftin…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Feeder markets are seeing “lower trade,” influenced by a premium of August’s contract to the cash index “and strong prices in the corn market,…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News