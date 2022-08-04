Traders are nervous over potential increases in cow and non-fed cattle slaughter, The Hightower Report said, but longer-term fundamentals remain bullish, The Hightower Report said. “This has attracted buying in the deferred contracts.”
Cash markets are showing a “choppy to lower” tone, The Hightower Report said. “Strong packer profit margins and ideas that average weights will continue to drop with the high temperatures lent support.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.55%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.69% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21%. Upbeat corporate results helped support European markets overnight, despite the Bank of England posting its sixth consecutive rate hike, Tradingeconoics.com said. Borrowing costs in the UK are now at the highest point since 2009, but markets “are pricing in an even more hawkish stance.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.82% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.82%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 86 cents (0.96%), and September gasoline is down 1.75%.