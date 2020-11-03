Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 79 cents to $209.44/cwt.
- Select was $2.83 higher to $195.45.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 35 head sold dressed for $158.
“The market has been looking for direction to start the week, but that direction has yet to materialize,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This may be due to caution before today’s presidential election, and the inability of the market to develop cash trade or even gather bids… Feedlots are patiently waiting for the later part of this week to hopefully move the market higher.”
Traders continue to watching daily slaughter to see if it has been negatively impacted by virus disruptions, but so far that has not been an issue this fall. “For now, slaughter does not seem to be impacted,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $210.18, up $1.53 on the day.”