The technical action for beef is very bullish and the close above $111.42 for December cattle points to a test of the August highs. “However, the fundamentals do not look so rosy and both beef and cash markets remain sluggish,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
“With beef prices and cash markets in a downtrend, and futures at a large premium to the cash market, the upside looks limited and the market looks vulnerable to long liquidation selling if support is violated,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.71%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.48%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.50%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.08%. Stock markets in Europe were boosted by upbeat industrial production data from China and, in London, by the progress of the Internal Market Bill which British Prime Minister Johnson said on is “essential” to maintain the UK’s economic and political integrity, according toTradingEconomics.com. Asian markets were mixed with Japan’s Nikkei down slightly with a change in leadership after Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, was chosen head of Japan’s ruling party on Monday, all but confirming he would become prime minister on Wednesday. Meanwhile China’s numbers were positive “gaining for the third consecutive session as promising Chinese economic data buoyed investor sentiment,” said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.53% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.44%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.28%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.20%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.45%), and October gasoline is up 0.51%.